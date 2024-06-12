Manchester United eyeing up Wolves youngster as Everton line up £25m bid for Chelsea star
Everyone is whipped up in Euros fever - however, there is still plenty of transfer business to be conducted in the Premier League ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. Who has been linked with a move today?
Manchester United are interested in a Wolves youngster who spent time on loan in the EFL this season - meanwhile, Everton are ‘considering’ a £25 million bid for a Chelsea striker.
Manchester United interested in Wolves youngster Louie Moulden
Manchester United have been linked with a move for highly-rated Wolves youngster Louie Moulden, according to TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the month and has yet to agree fresh terms with the Midlands outfit - as such, he could be available to snap up on a free transfer.
Andre Onana had a season of peaks and valleys for the Red Devils. Moulden isn’t expected to challenge him for the number one slot, but adding strength in depth - especially in the form of home-grown talents - can never be a bad thing. Moulden played for Northampton Town in League One last season, making 12 appearances and keeping two clean sheets along the way.
Everton ‘considering’ £25 million bid for Chelsea’s Armando Broja
Everton are ‘considering’ a bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja ahead of the summer, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS. They aren’t the only interested party - AC Milan and Wolfsburg are also thought to be eyeing up the 22-year-old Albanian international.
Given their current financial plight, it seems unlikely that Everton will put forth a multi-million pound bid for any player at this stage. Even with a potential takeover on the horizon, they still need to balance their books - the Toffees will need to sell players before they can think about bring any new ones to the club.