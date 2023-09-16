Watch more videos on Shots!

Premier League strugglers Everton host last year’s runner-up Arsenal in a huge top-flight clash.

Everton have struggled for form this season and have only managed one point and two goals from their opening four league matches.

Sean Dyche and his men will be desperate to pick up a result in a repeat of his first match in charge of Everton back in February.

On that occasion the Goodison Park faithful were treated to a 1-0 victory with James Tarkowski grabbing the decisive goal. But their opponents Arsenal enter the game high on confidence after an excellent run of three victories from their opening four games including a crucial 3-1 victory against Manchester United.

The game has huge implications at both the top and the bottom of the Premier League table even at this early stage.

But when is Everton’s clash with Arsenal and how can fans follow all the action as it happens?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is Everton vs Arsenal?

Arsenal will travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Sunday 17 September.

The fixture takes place just three days before Arsenal’s return to the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s Champions League opener will mark their first game in Europe’s elite competition since the departure of Arsene Wenger.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal

Everton’s game with Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Build up to the match will begin at 4pm and the game itself will kick off at 4.30pm.

Football fans can also follow the action through the SkyGo app which can be downloaded using a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Everton have hugely struggled in front of goal at the start of the season and they have scored just two goals from their opening four games.

The Toffees have welcomed Portuguese duo Beto and Youssef Chermiti to their frontline but they will also be boosted by a familiar face in Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has recovered from a facial injury.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and last season’s matchwinner James Tarkowski have all overcome minor injuries, but new signing Jack Harrison remains on the sidelines.