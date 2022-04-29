Everton manager Frank Lampard will face his successor at Chelsea when the two sides meet at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard will hope his Everton side can boost their hopes of Premier League survival when they host his former club this weekend.

The Toffees head into the game sat in the relegation zone following last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Their perilous state could become even more significant if relegation rivals Burnley can take all three points from their visit to fellow strugglers Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea have all but secured their place in next season’s Champions League and they head to Goodison Park with an eight point lead over Spurs, who currently sit in fifth place.

Thomas Tuchel will still hope for a positive end to a challenging season for the Blues and that will start with their attempts to inflict a severe blow on the hopes one Stamford Bridge great has of keeping his current employers in the top tier.

National World takes a look at the latest ahead of a pivotal fixture at both ends of the Premier League table.

Team News

Frank Lampard will be hoping for positive news with several of his Everton squad closing on a return to action.

The Toffees boss will check on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Donny van de Beek, Andre Gomes and Ben Godfrey ahead of the game.

Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic continue to miss out for Chelsea but Andreas Christensen is set to return to contention in time for the trip to Merseyside.

Reece James and Antonio Rudiger made their comebacks in Thursday’s draw at Manchester United.

What is being said ahead of the game?

Frank Lampard: “Chelsea is always a big part of my life, 13 years of my life as a player, 18 months or so as a manager.

“Nobody would expect me to talk differently about the club - but it doesn’t feel that’s the important part of it, certainly not this weekend.

“For me, my thought is Everton, my only thought is preparing a team to try and win the game.”

Thomas Tuchel: “We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well.

“It is an exciting week for me personally. I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

“These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight.”

What TV channel is Everton v Chelsea on?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting live coverage of the game via their Premier League and Main Event channels on Sunday afternoon.

The coverage will kick off at 1pm on the Premier League channel and an hour later on Main Event.

SkyGo subscribers can also live stream the game via their mobile phone or tablet devices.

What are the latest odds?

Bet365 have placed Chelsea as 7/10 favourites to claim a win at Goodison Park.