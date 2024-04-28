Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The end of the football season is almost here, and some leagues have already concluded with the exception of the playoffs. The Premier League still has a few weeks left to run, while the Championship has just one week remaining.

There are exciting battles still to settle in both of those divisions, while only the playoffs remain in League One, League Two and the National League. With that in mind, we have rounded up everything you need to know about the changes in teams for each division, rounding up the relegated and promoted teams.

Premier League

Sheffield United are the only relegated team in the Premier League at this point. Burnley, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest will battle for survival, with two of those teams heading for the Championship. Forest are currently one point ahead of Luton and two ahead of Burnley with a game in hand at time of writing, but that game takes place on Sunday afternoon, against Manchester City, so it seems unlikely the picture will change significantly.

What could change things is Forest’s appeal against their points deduction, with the East Midlands team hoping to get some points back. Forest were deducted four points but hope to get the decision overturned, or at least partly overturned.

Championship

At the top of the Championship, Leicester City are already promoted, but the race for second place remains open. Leeds United currently lead Ipswich Town by goal difference, but the Tractor Boys have a game in-hand against playoff outsiders Coventry City on Tuesday night. After that game, there will be just one game remaining to decide the the race.

At the bottom, Rotherham United are long gone in bottom place, while Huddersfield Town are all-but relegated, three points from safety with a goal difference deficit of 15. Birmingham City currently sit in the final relegation spot with just one game remaining, with Plymouth Argyle one point better off while Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers are three points ahead.

Crucially, Wednesday have a significantly worse goal difference compared to Birmingham, while Blackburn have the exact same goal difference. That’s going to be a scramble to avoid the drop on the final day.

League One

Playoffs aside, the League One season has concluded, with Portsmouth winning the title comfortably, while Derby County will join them in the Championship next season. Bolton, Peterborough, Oxford United and Barnsley will battle it out in the playoffs. Carlisle United, Port Vale, Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham Town are headed for League Two following relegation.

League Two

Stockport County won the League Two title in impressive fashion, and they will be joined in League One by Wrexham, who continue their fairytale story, and Mansfield Town. MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town are the League Two playoff teams.

At the bottom, Forest Green Rovers have seen their journey in the EFL come to an end, and Sutton United will join them in returning to the National League.

National League

Chesterfield secured their return to the EFL in some style, scoring as many as 106 goals during a dominating campaign. Barnet, Bromley, Altrincham and Solihull Moors made the playoffs, with Gateshead ineligible for promotion due to a stadium dispute that means they cannot meet EFL regulations.