Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has had successful surgery on his groin injury, howewever, the 23-year-old will be out for the rest of the season. He won’t be seen again for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the Premier League until the next campaign. They are currently sat in 9th place with six fixtures left to play.

Fernandez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, is hoping to be back playing for his national team this summer. Lionel Scaloni’s men have the Copa America coming up.

The former River Plate and Benfica man has posted an update regarding his condition on his official Instagram page. He said: “I wanted to let you know that my operation was successful everything went well thank God. I needed to get this surgery since I been dragging the pain for about 6 months. It was something I could avoid while constantly treating myself with injections and medications.

“But a few weeks ago the pain started to get more and more intense, without any of this taking effect, and it was worse as I trained and played annoyingly, but I didn't want to stop being in the games I had. Whenever I got to play with Chelsea jersey, like the national team, I always try to do my best despite all this but I can't stand it anymore.

“Thank you for the messages, encouragement and your token of love always. Shout out to everyone I promise you I’m coming back stronger than ever. Take good care of yourselves. EJF. Thank you to the doctors that took care of me during surgery. CHRIS HUGHES . ERNEST SCHILDERS & DANIEL MARTINEZ.”

Chelsea signed Fernandez in January 2023 in a deal worth £106.8 million. He penned a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031.

He has since made 62 appearances in all competitions for the London club, 42 of which have come this term, and he has scored seven goals.