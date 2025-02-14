Ex-Nottingham Forest striker dodges jail after filming sex tape with partner

Hwang Ui-Jo failed to make an impression at Nottingham Forest - eventually going out on loan to Championship side Norwich City. | Getty Images

A footballer who illegally filmed himself having sex with a woman has avoided jail.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Premier League star Hwang Ui-Jo was put on trial in South Korea for allegedly recording intimate moments with sexual partners - without their consent. According to prosecutors, Hwang filmed two of his partners without their consent on four separate occasions between June and September 2022.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted him of charges related to one woman but acquitted him of charges for the other. Hwang, who currently plays for Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super League, also spent two years at Nottingham Forest - although most of that time he was out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being convicted Hwang, 32, was given a one-year suspended sentence - with the court taking both his remorse and the fact the video was never shared or redistributed into account as mitigation.

Hwang Ui-Jo failed to make an impression at Nottingham Forest - eventually going out on loan to Championship side Norwich City. | Getty Images

According to the Korea Times, the judge said: “Considering that he filmed them with a cellphone during sexual intercourse against their will, the number of times the crime was committed and the specific details of the filmed material, the nature of the crime is not good.

“Given the seriousness of the socially harmful effects of illegal filming, it is necessary to punish strictly.”

Alanyaspor, who are currently 10th in the Super Lig, travel to relegation battlers Hatayspor this weekend, although it is unknown if Hwang will be part of the squad.