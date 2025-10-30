A woman has been charged after an ex-Bournemouth player lost his leg in a motorway crash.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was placed in an induced coma and later had his leg amputated due to the severity of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Bogusiewicz, 45, has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. She is due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on December 1.

Ex-Spurs and Bournemouth striker Jordan Chiedozie had a leg amputated after a crash on the M27. | Jordan Chiedozie / Instagram

The crash happened in February, as Chiedozie was traveling with physiotherapist Reighan Taylor following a match for Bashley FC, a Hampshire club. They had stopped between junctions two and three on the eastbound side of the motorway when the collision occurred.

The former AFC Bournemouth forward sustained multiple broken bones and other serious injuries in addition to the amputation.

Speaking after the crash, the 31-year-old said: “I think you just have to [stay positive], you just have to get on with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you stay too much thinking of what happened and the past, I don’t think it helps with the recovery and being able to get as close as to normal as before, going forward.”

Chiedozie came through the ranks at Bournemouth during the club’s League One and Championship years, later spending time with Cambridge United in League Two and several non-league sides including Boreham Wood and Poole Town.