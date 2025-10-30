Ex-Tottenham and Bournemouth striker has leg amputated after M27 crash as woman awaits court date
Earlier this year, former Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jordan Chiedozie was hit while standing on the hard shoulder of the M27 after pulling over to check a flat tyre.
He was placed in an induced coma and later had his leg amputated due to the severity of his injuries.
Anna Bogusiewicz, 45, has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. She is due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on December 1.
The crash happened in February, as Chiedozie was traveling with physiotherapist Reighan Taylor following a match for Bashley FC, a Hampshire club. They had stopped between junctions two and three on the eastbound side of the motorway when the collision occurred.
The former AFC Bournemouth forward sustained multiple broken bones and other serious injuries in addition to the amputation.
Speaking after the crash, the 31-year-old said: “I think you just have to [stay positive], you just have to get on with it.
“If you stay too much thinking of what happened and the past, I don’t think it helps with the recovery and being able to get as close as to normal as before, going forward.”
Chiedozie came through the ranks at Bournemouth during the club’s League One and Championship years, later spending time with Cambridge United in League Two and several non-league sides including Boreham Wood and Poole Town.