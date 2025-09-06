Marcus Tavernier has extended his contract with Bournemouth to stay at the south-coast club until 2029.

The 26-year-old joined the Cherries from Middlesbrough in 2022, where he has made 93 appearances so far and scored in last month’s Premier League win against Wolves.

Since joining the Cherries, Tavernier has picked up 13 goals and 14 assists in all competitions - and is expected to have an even greater impact at the Vitality this season after the deparure of Dango Ouattara.

Speaking about his contract extension, Tavernier said: “I’m very grateful for everything Bournemouth have given me over the past few years.

“I’m just delighted that they’ve shown their appreciation of me to sign a new extension and to stay at this club where I’m having such a great time.

“It’s a place that I’ve come to love and it’s my home away from home, so it’s a really good feeling, not just for myself but my family as well.”

Tavernier, capable of playing as both a midfielder and a winger, joined Bournemouth in 2022 after a lengthy stint at Middlesborough, where he had risen through the academy ranks.

His older brother, James, is also a professional footballer, serving as right-back and club captain for Rangers.