Bournemouth are in negotiations to sign teenage winger Ben Doak from Liverpool, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doak is set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth this evening (August 15), and the south coast side are pushing to bring him in before the window closes.

They face competition from other Premier League clubs and Porto, but BBC Sport has claimed that Bournemouth lead the race for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland international - capped six times - spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he scored three goals and provided seven assists in 24 appearances. Since joining from Celtic in 2022, he has featured just 10 times for Liverpool.

Bournemouth are looking to negotiate the price down, especially after agreeing a £42.5m sale of winger Dango Ouattara to Brentford. The club have already lost defenders Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez this summer for a combined £150m.

Manager Andoni Iraola says his squad are “not where they want to be” ahead of the Anfield trip but promised “important movements” before the September 1 transfer deadline.

New arrivals so far include goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, left-back Adrien Truffert and centre-back Bafode Diakite, with January signing Eli Kroupi Jr joining the squad after a loan spell at Lorient.

Ouattara would be a major loss to Bournemouth, having played 37 games for the Cherries in all competitions last season.