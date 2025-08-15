The Premier League season kicks off this evening as Bournemouth travel to Anfield to take on the reigning champions Liverpool.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be aiming to kick off their new season in style, after claiming the title last season. Arne Slot is hoping to continue his Premier League success after winning the title in his first season charge, after he replaced outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

New arrivals at Anfield including, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike could make their league debut in tonight’s game. It is also set to me a particularly poignant match as it marks the first league game following the sudden death of 28-year-old Liverpool winger Diogo Jota, who died alongside his brother André Silva in a car crash in Spain earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off this evening as Bournemouth travel to Anfield to face champions Liverpool. | Getty Images

The Reds come up against Bournemouth, who are also hoping to pick up points to get their season on track quickly, but face tough opposition against the reigning champions away from home. Manager Andoni Iraola also has injuries to contend with, as star players such as Justin Kluivert, Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook look set to miss the fixture.

Last season, the team were aiming for a top-eight finish but fell just short, placing ninth at the end of the season. There have been many player leaving the Cherries during the transfer window, including Milos Kerkez who could face his old club after signing for Liverpool earlier this summer. However some new arrivals, including Djordje Petrovic and Adrien Truffert, could make their mark in the first fixture of the season.

Is Liverpool v Bournemouth on TV?

Liverpool v Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sport as the season gets underway. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Premier League.

The match will be available to UK customers with a Sky Sports subscription, as well as those with a Sky Sports subscription through NOW TV. Day passes are available on NOW TV from £14.99 for those who do not have a full subscription.

The opening match of the 2025/26 season will kick off at 8pm on Friday, August 15.