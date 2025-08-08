Brentford eye up £24.2m Premier League forward as potential replacement to Yoane Wissa

Brentford have zeroed in on a Premier League forward who could replace Yoane Wissa if the striker leaves this summer.

The Bees are weighing up a move for Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara in case the DR Congo international does make a move elsewhere.

The club had insisted Wissa was off-limits after Bryan Mbeumo’s £71m move to Manchester United.

But with the 28-year-old now training alone and pushing for a transfer, with Newcastle United circling, TalkSport has claimed that stance is softening.

Newcastle have already had two bids turned down - the latest worth £30m plus £5m in add-ons. Wissa, in the final year of his contract, believes he had a gentleman’s agreement to leave this summer after staying on for 2024/25.

Meanwhile, Ouattara has a contract until 2028 with the Cherries, and according to Transfermarkt is valued at £24.2m.

He is holding out for a Premier League or Champions League club over a Saudi switch, despite interest from Neom and Al-Nassr, who value him at around £40m.

Brentford’s summer has already been turbulent at best - Thomas Frank left for Tottenham and was replaced by former set-piece coach Keith Andrews, who is dealing with a hattrick of high-profile departures in Mark Flekken, Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard, with the latter joining Arsenal earlier in the window.

Ouattara is a versatile player, capable of playing anywhere across the attacking line. When Bournemouth striker Evanilson picked up a long-term injury last season, the 23-year-old filled in at centre-forward and proved himself to be a servicable deputy.

Now, if the Bees land Ouattara, it could trigger a chain reaction of Wissa to Newcastle, and possibly Alexander Isak leaving St James’ Park (presumably to Liverpool).

The Magpies won’t let Isak go without a replacement. They have already missed out on Benjamin Sesko to United despite a £69.4m bid, and remain linked with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Lois Openda from RB Leipzig, and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

