A highly rated Premier League striker has told club bosses he wants to leave this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s not the first to leave the club during this transfer window, with departures already confirmed and a teammate embroiled in a long-running saga with Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are also monitoring the 28-year-old striker after his standout campaign, in which he netted 19 Premier League goals.

Brentford have set a £50m asking price for Wissa, though clubs believe that figure is negotiable. If that price tag is met, it would surpass the club record-breaking £40m they received from selling Ivan Toney last summer.

Wissa joined Brentford from Lorient for £8.5m four years ago and has grown into a key figure, especially last season when he stepped up alongside Bryan Mbeumo to offset Toney’s departure.

But Brentford are now facing a mini exodus. Frank has already left for Spurs, captain Christian Norgaard joined Arsenal, and goalkeeper Mark Flekken signed with Bayer Leverkusen. They also rejected a £62.5m bid from Manchester United for Mbeumo earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Brentford have started reinvesting, bringing in Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher for £12m and Feyenoord’s Antoni Milambo for £17m, among other new faces.

Spurs, under Frank, are having a busy transfer window themselves.

The club has already landed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £55m, triggered a £60m clause for Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, and made moves to sign loanees Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso permanently - pushing their spending beyond £100m.

If Gibbs-White completes his switch, Forest could then become frontrunners for Wissa, with a fresh windfall that would surpass their previous record sale of £47.5m, also paid by Spurs for Brennan Johnson.