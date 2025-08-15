Diogo Jota’s family will be in attendance for Liverpool’s season opener against Bournemouth tonight.

Liverpool kick off their Premier League season at Anfield this evening (Friday, August 13), in hopes of retaining their title from last year.

But the game will be tinged with a sombre note; as the Reds get ready for the match in their dressing room, there will be an empty seat where Diogo Jota should have been.

Manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Jota’s family will be at Anfield for their first game of the 2025/26 campaign.

In his programme notes ahead of the game, Slot said: “As I have said previously, the tributes that have been paid throughout the football world, and especially within the LFC community, have been truly special, and I know that tonight we will come together to honour them once more.

“I believe that Diogo's wife, his children and his family will be in attendance and it is important that, as a club, we show that they will always have our love and support as they deal with this most tragic of situations.

“We are there for them always.”

Paying tribute in the Players’ Tribune, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister added: “I still can't understand how he left us so early. I always had a good relationship with him, but this past year even more so.

“He was always a very down-to-earth, family-oriented person, and never tried to pretend to be something he wasn't.I will always choose to remember him with a smile.

“I'd like to take this opportunity to send my warmest regards to his family, whom we must never forget, as they are the ones who are suffering the most from the tragic passing of him and his brother Andre. My respect and love to all of them.”