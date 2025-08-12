Liverpool 'pushing on' with pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - but keeping tabs on backup signing
With just a few days before the new season starts - and a couple of weeks left of the summer transfer window - Liverpool are pushing ahead in their pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.
Guehi, 25, has just a year left on his contract, and Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted he could be sold to avoid losing him for free next year.
According to BBC Sport, Liverpool’s interest is genuine but the defender may need convincing - particularly over guaranteed game time in a World Cup year.
Palace, fresh from winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, want around £40m for the England international, who has made more than 150 appearances since arriving from Chelsea in 2021.
Liverpool are looking to pay less, despite Newcastle bidding up to £65m for him last year.
The Reds are also negotiating for Parma’s 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, a young Italian prospect seen as one for the future rather than competition for Guehi.
Liverpool have already spent £268m this summer on the likes of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, and recouped £170m in sales.
Their rejected £110m bid for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who is still pushing for a move to Anfield, means signing both him and Guehi would push spending past £400m.