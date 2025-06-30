Liverpool will only push ahead with a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi if the asking price drops.

Palace are open to selling, aware that the England international is entering the final year of his contract and has shown no sign of agreeing a new deal. But if an offer does not come in, Guehi is happy to stay at Selhurst Park and run down his contract, with guaranteed minutes ahead of the World Cup next year.

Liverpool, meanwhile, already have Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate - although Konate’s own contract only has 12 months left - and Guehi, 23, would need to consider whether he’d walk straight into the starting XI at Anfield.

Newcastle United are thought to also still be interested in Guehi, having spent last summer pining for the England star. The Magpies submitted three formal offers, all of which were rejected.

Now, while demanding Crystal Palace reduce their asking price for the defender, Liverpool have started to look at alternatives.

Liverpool admire other young centre-backs such as Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, a target also tracked by Chelsea and Arsenal. The other names on their list include Manchester United’s Leny Yoro and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

It comes as Jarell Quansah prepares to complete his £34m move to Beyer Leverkusen, having arrived in Germany for his medical earlier today (June 30).

Liverpool have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal to keep their options open for the future.