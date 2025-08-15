Brentford will pay more than £40m for a forward who could end up becoming their star man.

According to reports, the Bees have agreed a £42m deal to sign winger Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth. The 22-year-old Burkina Faso international is set for a medical today.

Ouattara, who had three years left on his contract, made it clear to the Cherries that he wanted to leave.

Bournemouth accepted an offer of £37m plus £5m in add-ons, considering it fair market value. Ouattara is a versatile attacker, capable of playing anywhere along the forward line.

This versatility was called upon by manager Andoni Iraola last season, as the winger was shifted upfront after strikers Evanilson and Enes Unal picked up long-term injuries.

His arrival could pave the way for Yoane Wissa to join Newcastle United.

Brentford want around £40 m for the 28-year-old forward, whose contract runs until 2026 with an option to extend to 2027.

Wissa scored 19 league goals with five assists last season and is keen on the move, with personal terms not expected to be an issue; Newcastle desperately need a new number nine, with Alexander Isak heading into proverbial exile over his Liverpool transfer saga.

Bournemouth are targeting Bayer Leverkusen’s Amine Adli as a potential replacement for Ouattara.