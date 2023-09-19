FA announce new ticket purchase policy for WSL fans

The new FA regulations have been backed by supporters groups across England.

The English FA have confirmed new ticketing regulations will be implemented ahead of the new Women's Super League (WSL) season that will allow away fans easier access to tickets.

It has been announced that away fans will now be able to purchase tickets through their own club’s ticketing sites as the association moved to make the change from previous club policies which had been required to cover home matches only.

The move has been heavily backed by supporters groups across the country and each club have now been asked to consider this new policy as part of their WSL licensing agreements which could see a huge increase and uptake in away fans in the women's top tier.

Last season saw a marked increase in fans attending WSL games and will be put into place following a year of record attendances and TV audiences across the women's professional game.

During the 2022/2023 WSL campaign, the league saw an increase of 170% in attendances against the previous year, while the average attendance figure rocketed to 5,222 from 1,931

Arsenal broke the attendance record for a women's domestic game numerous times as they played more games than ever before at the Emirates stadium, with 47,367 fans taking in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2022.

“This is good news for supporters – it'll be a smoother process to purchase away tickets which, in turn, will encourage traveling numbers and boost atmospheres inside stadiums" said Deborah Dilworth, Head of Women's Football at the Football Supporters' Association.

“We'd encourage all clubs to think about their ticketing from a fan's perspective and work with supporters' groups to develop the best policies for everyone.

“We'd like to thank The FA for listening to our supporters' group on this issue and working with clubs to solve the issue – it shows the benefits of fan engagement" she added.