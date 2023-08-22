Here is how we rated the performance of each England Lionesses at the FIFA World Cup 2023.

It ended in heartbreak, but once the rawness of the Lionesses 1-0 World Cup Final defeat dies down, England fans and players will be able to look back on the FIFA World Cup 2023 as a memorable one.

From the unforgettable semi final win over the Matildas to the introduction of Lauren James to the world stage in the 6-1 group stage win over China, Sarina Wiegman's side put on some wonderful displays down under and made all of us very proud.

But who stood out most for England in the tournament?

Using our game by game player ratings from the tournament, we calculated each player's average rating to produce a final ratings for their World Cup displays.

1 . Mary Earps - 6.9 The people's champion, Mary Earps had an incredible tournament helping England win a penalty shoot out against Nigeria and making several massive saves.

2 . Lucy Bronze - 6 The Barcelona full back played every minute of the tournament.

3 . Niamh Charles - 6 Made her World Cup debut with two late substitute appearances.