Here's how each Lionesses player rated throughout the World Cup. Cr: Getty ImagesHere's how each Lionesses player rated throughout the World Cup. Cr: Getty Images
England player ratings: How we rated every Lionesses performance in memorable FIFA World Cup 2023 run

Here is how we rated the performance of each England Lionesses at the FIFA World Cup 2023.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

It ended in heartbreak, but once the rawness of the Lionesses 1-0 World Cup Final defeat dies down, England fans and players will be able to look back on the FIFA World Cup 2023 as a memorable one.

From the unforgettable semi final win over the Matildas to the introduction of Lauren James to the world stage in the 6-1 group stage win over China, Sarina Wiegman's side put on some wonderful displays down under and made all of us very proud.

But who stood out most for England in the tournament?

Using our game by game player ratings from the tournament, we calculated each player's average rating to produce a final ratings for their World Cup displays.

Here is how we rated the performance of each England Lionesses performance at the FIFA World Cup 2023.

The people's champion, Mary Earps had an incredible tournament helping England win a penalty shoot out against Nigeria and making several massive saves.

1. Mary Earps - 6.9

The Barcelona full back played every minute of the tournament.

2. Lucy Bronze - 6

Made her World Cup debut with two late substitute appearances.

3. Niamh Charles - 6

After an early injury scare against Denmark, the Barcelona central midfielder played a big role in England's run to the final.

4. Keira Walsh - 5.8

