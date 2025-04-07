FA Cup Final 2025: Date, Tickets, Kick Off Time, UK TV, Live Stream and more

Gary Lineker sits in the BBC Studio next to the FA Cup

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup Final in 2025

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA Cup Final is the pinnacle of English football's oldest and most prestigious knockout competition. As the 2024/25 season reaches its climax, fans of the clubs in the Semi-Finals anticipate the final at Wembley Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about the FA Cup Final in 2025.

FA Cup Final Date 2025

The FA Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, May 17th 2025, at Wembley Stadium in London. This date continues the tradition of hosting the final in mid-May, with the game being the culmination of the English football season.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA Cup Final Tickets 2025

Securing tickets for the FA Cup Final can be challenging due to high demand. Tickets are primarily allocated to the two finalist clubs, with each club distributing their share to season ticket holders and members. For those without access through the clubs, authorised hospitality packages are available through Wembley Stadium's official channels, offering premium seating and exclusive amenities. Additionally, reputable ticket resale platforms may have tickets, but it's essential to ensure their legitimacy to avoid counterfeit tickets.

FA Cup Final Kick Off Time

As of writing in April, the exact kick-off time for the 2025 FA Cup Final has not been confirmed. Historically, recent finals have kicked off at 3:00 PM BST. Fans should stay tuned to official announcements from The Football Association (FA) for the confirmed time as the date approaches.​

FA Cup Final on UK TV

In the United Kingdom, the FA Cup Final is traditionally broadcast live on free-to-air television. Both BBC and ITV have historically shared broadcasting rights, allowing fans to watch the match without subscription fees to the likes of Sky Sports or TNT Sports. Coverage typically includes pre-match analysis, live commentary, and post-match discussions. Viewers should check the schedules of both networks closer to the date for detailed programming information.

FA Cup Final Live Stream

For those preferring to watch the FA Cup Final online, live streaming options are available. Both BBC iPlayer and ITVX offer live streams of their respective broadcasts, accessible via computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. These platforms provide a convenient way for viewers to enjoy the match live or on-demand.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

International Viewing Options

International fans can watch the FA Cup Final through various global broadcast partners. In the United States, ESPN+ holds the broadcasting rights, while Australian viewers can tune in via Paramount Plus. It's advisable to check local listings and streaming services for availability in other regions.​

FA Cup Travel and Accommodation

Attending the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium is always a memorable experience. Wembley Park tube station, located in Zone 4, is the closest underground station, just two stops from Baker Street on the Metropolitan Line. Alternatively, Wembley Stadium station is nine minutes from London Marylebone via the Chiltern Line. Given the game’s popularity, it's recommended to book accommodations well in advance following the semi-final games.