FA investigation could see Preston North End fined for homophobic chanting at Chelsea

The FA has launched an investigation after six fans were arrested for taking part in homophobic chanting when Preston North End visited Chelsea in the FA Cup early last month.

The Blues won the cup meeting 4-0 against the Championship club but the match took place to the backdrop of the 'Chelsea Rent Boy' chant from a section of away supporters. While the offensive chant is not new, it was officially classified as a homophobic hate crime by the Crown Prosecution Service in 2022 and football fans who sing the song have been punished before.

A Liverpool supporter was slapped with a £500 fine and denied entry to the FA Cup final in 2022 after participating in the chant and Chelsea have issued statements on numerous occasions against travelling fans who insist on singing the chant.

FA launch investigation into Preston North End chants

The FA can charge and apply punishments to clubs if supporters are heard taking part in offensive songs and The Mirror reports that the footballing body has launched an active investigation into the incident involving Preston North End. If the team's supporters are found guilty, the club could be given a large fine.

Preston North End would not be the first to receive the punishment, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United already fined by the FA. Both those clubs were placed in an 'action plan' to help kick out homophobic abuse.

Wolves were fined £100,000 by the FA in July 2023 and Leeds United received a £150,000 penalty in August 2023 - the latter incident took place in a Premier League match against Brighton, rather than a meeting with Chelsea.

Preston take action against supporters involved

Preston North End has already confirmed that six supporters had been arrested for taking part in the homophobic chant at Stamford Bridge and stated that they would take 'serious action' against their own fans for taking part in the offensive song.

A statement read: "In recent months, the club have been forced to take serious action against supporters who have been found guilty of such behaviour, and as a result two fans have received bans from the club, while three other supporters have been issued court-ordered bans.

The FA could punish Preston North End for homophobic chanting. (Image: Getty Images)

"At the recent FA Cup match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, nine fans were arrested – six of those for homophobic chanting – and a young home fan had their hat and scarf stolen. Witnesses are being welcomed to contact the club regarding this matter.

"Written warnings have been sent to a number of supporters for recent behaviour on club coaches, and another fan received educational training from Kick It Out following reports of racist comments at a recent home match."

The LGBTQ+ supporters group at Chelsea released a statement shortly after the match sharing their disappointment at hearing the chant from Preston North End supporters. It read: "We at Chelsea Pride are very disappointed to hear “that chant” from the Preston fans in the 1st half... No fans should have to listen to homophobic chanting. It’s not acceptable. A reminder that chant = a hate crime & you can be prosecuted."

Chelsea back FA fines for homphobic chants

Earlier this year, Chelsea 'welcomed' the FA's decision to class the homophobic chant as a breach of FA rules and backed the body's decision to penalise clubs whose fans were guilty of taking part in the offensive behaviour.

The club said: "The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else. That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behaviour is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.