A total of 80 teams will participate in the First Round of the FA Cup

Founded in 1871, the FA Cup is the oldest domestic cup competition in history and it is contested by teams in all of the top nine tiers of English football.

Given the long tradition of the competition, the FA Cup is viewed as one of the most prestigious knockout tournaments in the world and a victory at each stage of the competition offers huge financial incentives at all levels of the football pyramid.

The first round of the competition kicks off this weekend with 48 teams from League 1 and 2 entering the competition alongside 32 teams from outside the Football League.

Each team in the tournament will hope to write their names into the history books and take their fans on a memorable journey to the latter stages of the competition.

But when is the FA Cup second round draw and what are the key numbers to watch out for?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the FA Cup first round?

The FA Cup first round begins on Friday 3 November and runs until Sunday 5 November. A total of 40 teams will advance to the next round of the competition.

The lowest ranked teams competing in the tournament are Sheppey United, Cray Valley Paper Mills and Ramsgate who all play in the eighth-tier of English football.

League One leaders Portsmouth, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers are the highest ranked teams as it stands.

When is the FA Cup second round draw?

The FA Cup Second Round takes place on Sunday 5 November at 2.30pm.

The draw will be conducted live on ITV1 shortly after the match between National League leaders Chesterfield and League One leaders Portsmouth.

Teams who progress beyond the second round of the FA Cup have the potential to play a team from the Premier League or the Championship as the top 48 clubs in the country enter the tournament.

Here is a full list of ball numbers for the second round draw:

1. Curzon Ashton or Barnet

2. Alfreton Town or Worthing

3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth

4. Bolton Wanderers or Solihull Moors

5. Exeter City or Wigan Athletic

6. Leyton Orient or Carlisle United

7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town

8. Hereford or Gillingham

9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town

10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley (PM)

11. Oxford United or Maidenhead United

12. Newport County or Oldham Athletic

13. Swindon Town or Aldershot Town

14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County

15. Mansfield Town or Wrexham

16. Marine or Harrogate Town

17. Barnsley or Horsham

18. Port Vale or Burton Albion

19. Peterborough United or Salford City

20. Eastleigh or Boreham Wood

21. Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers

22. Sheppey United or Walsall

23. Shrewsbury Town or Colchester United

24. Bristol Rovers or Whitby Town

25. Lincoln City or Morecambe

26. Sutton United or AFC Fylde

27. Reading or Milton Keynes Dons

28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley

29. Chester or York City

30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers

31. Notts County or Crawley Town

32. Stockport County or Worksop Town

33. Yeovil Town or Gateshead

34. Stevenage or Tranmere Rovers

35. Chesham United or Maidstone Town

36. Bromley or Blackpool

37. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town

38. Cambridge United or Bracknell Town

39. Northampton Town or Barrow