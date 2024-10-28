Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innocuous family photo has sent Manchester United fans into a social media frenzy - right as manager Erik ten Hag is sacked by the club.

Manchester United, who were beaten 2-1 by West Ham at the weekend, currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and have had their worst start in the history of the league.

Today (October 28) the club has announced that Erik ten Hag has been sacked, following a meeting with executives about the club’s performance earlier this month. Now, rumours about his replacement are rife, with one particular manager being heavily linked with the job.

Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag. | AFP via Getty Images

The source of these rumours is a family photograph shared on social media by another manager’s wife, fuelling speculation that he could be on his way to Old Trafford. Man United fans on social media have also voiced their excitement about his potential appointment.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi is currently without a club after leaving the La Liga giants earlier this year. In a picture posted to his wife’s Instagram story on Sunday (October 27) the 44-year-old was working on a stickerbook alongswide his son - who was wearing a Man United shirt.

Posting on X, Man United fans have touted Xavi as the “ideal” replacement for the outgoing Dutchman.

Xavi with his son on Instagram - with the youngster wearing a Manchester United shirt. | Instagram

@AnabellaMarvy said: “Xavi would actually do well at Manchester United. They need a coach who can come in and rebuild.

“Man United has a new batch of exciting youngsters like Chidi Obi, so hiring a coach like Xavi would be ideal. As much as I hate to admit it, he might just be what Man United needs.”

@Utdjacobi_ added: “Barca were in ninth place the day Xavi was hired. Five months later, they were up in second place, playing inspired football. He also won the La Liga title in his first full season in charge of the club.

“I don't know what to tell you if you're a United fan who doesn't want him.”