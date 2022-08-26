Here are NationalWorld’s FPL tips for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Following an action-packed week that has seen Premier League sides in Carabao Cup action, a number feature in European qualifying and also the highly anticipated Champions League group stage draw, the English top tier is set to return.

Liverpool have the perfect opportunity in a home tie against Bournemouth to finally return to winning ways, while Manchester United will be desperate to use their victory over the Reds as a way of turning their season around.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to continue their near perfect start to the campaign as they sit top of the Premier League table - a very different opening to the previous season.

Ahead of another exciting weekend, we take a look at all the latest tips for your Fantasy Premier League...

Who to captain

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is one of a number of Arsenal players that will make a great captain this week.

The Gunners have enjoyed a spectacular start to the 2022/23 season, picking up three wins and two clean sheets.

The Brazilian has played brilliantly following his arrival this summer and could well bag his third goal for the club this weekend as they host Fulham.

While the Cottagers have started better than expected, it will take a lot for them to overcome Arsenal and even more to stop the likes of Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Transfers in

Rodrigo

If you have had Leeds United’s Rodrigo in your FPL since the start of the season then you clearly knew something we didn’t.

The Spaniard has started the season supremely, scoring four goals in their opening three matches.

After the Whites’ dominating victory over Chelsea last time out, they will be full of confidence against Brighton and Rodrigo will be desperate to continue his goal streak.

Marcus Rashford

This time last week you would have laughed at the thought of including Marcus Rashford in your FPL.

However, the forward was excellent against Liverpool as he scored his first goal since January and will be hoping to pick up where he left off this weekend.

Southampton have had a difficult start and if Manchester United play like they did on Monday then they will have no trouble claiming another three points.

Gianluca Scamacca

Gianlucca Scamacca has scored twice against Viborg in Europe since his arrival at West Ham, however he is yet to make his first start in the Premier League.

Irons fans have grown frustrated at his continued place on the bench, however their poor start to the season surely means he will finally get a place in the starting line-up this weekend.

West Ham are yet to score a single league goal in their opening three fixtures and Scamacca is likely to be brought in to solve their attacking problem.

Facing a leaky Aston Villa side could be the perfect chance for him to bag on his first start.

Transfers out

James Maddison

James Maddison has started the season fairly well, despite Leicester failing to pick up a win as of yet.

However, the midfielder looks set to be sidelined for their trip to Chelsea after suffering a muscle injury during training.

Though even if the midfielder wasn’t out, it seems unlikely that he would find much luck against a side desperate to redeem themselves after last weekend’s disaster at Elland Road.

Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira found himself at the centre of my FPL teams after he joined Fulham this summer and has started very well, picking up an assist in Saturday’s win over Brentford.

While the Brazilian is set to feature once again this time out, it is hard to see him taking much enjoyement from their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have taken three wins out of a possible three and I can’t see Pereira having much of the ball, nevermind helping to snatch away the clean sheet from the Gunners.

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson is another player that has shone so far but is likely to be absent this weekend.

The striker has bagged two goals in three matches but is once again set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The injury-prone forward is expected to be out for around three weeks, meaning Newcastle United will be forced to consider their options against Wolves.