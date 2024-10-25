Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League this weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot’s side will travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 27), with both teams only having lost one game so far this season.

Last week, both ChatGPT predicted two games correctly - we both guessed that Liverpool would beat Chelsea 2-1 - with the AI also correctly predicting Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Brentford, while I forecast Leicester beating Southampton 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some of my fantasy football picks were slammed on Reddit, my confidence in my ball knowledge has taken a real hit; let’s see if I can claw it back with a few correct guesses this week.

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

ChatGPT: 2-1 | David George: 0-1

Why does everyone keep sleeping on Nottingham Forest this season? Defensively they have been rock solid, and even though Leicester are a strong attacking side, I just can’t see them getting past the likes of Aina and Murillo.

ChatGPT said: “Although Nottingham Forest has been competitive, Leicester’s home advantage might see them edge it with a goal.”

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

ChatGPT: 3-1 | David George: 2-1

Aston Villa are currently top of the Champions League, with confidence that is absolutely sky-high; Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins are firing on all cylinders right now, and they should almost certainly overpower Bournemouth. That being said, I think the Cherries will at least bag a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ChatGPT wrote that “Bournemouth could put up a fight, but Villa’s quality should secure them a win.”

Brentford v Ipswich

ChatGPT: 2-0 | David George: 3-1

According to the AI, “Although Ipswich is performing well, they might struggle to break down Brentford’s defence.” I am a complete Liam Delap apologist and believe he will score, but Brentford - particularly Bryan Mbeumo - are in fine form at the moment.

It’d take a gargantuan effort, but he could genuinely rival Man City’s Erling Haaland to the golden boot this season.

Brighton v Wolves

ChatGPT: 3-1 | David George: 1-1

Here’s where not being an AI really shows its benefits. ChatGPT said: “Brighton’s fluid attacking style has troubled opponents, especially at home. Wolves have had moments of promise but may struggle to keep up with Brighton’s pace and creativity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What ChatGPT isn’t aware of is that Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma have all been ruled out, which massively hinders Brighton’s attacking threat. Evan Ferguson is more than capable of getting a goal for the Seagulls, but I think this one is likely to end in a draw.

Manchester City v Southampton

ChatGPT: 4-0 | David George: 3-0

Manchester City, while performing excellently, have been burdened by turmoil over the futures of both manager Pep Guardiola and striker Erling Haaland - the latter being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

But what better way to dispel those rumours than a spanking of arguably the worst team in the league? The reigning Premier League champions will likely hit the Saints with both barrels at the Etihad, and ChatGPT seems to agree with that sentiment. The AI said: “Southampton’s defensive weaknesses could see them concede several goals against Erling Haaland and company.”

Everton v Fulham

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 1-1

Yeah, boo the journalist for agreeing with his future AI overlords. But with both teams having a good defensive record this season, and Fulham’s better attack being balanced out with Everton’s home advantage, all signs point towards a draw here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ChatGPT wrote: “Both teams have had mixed starts to the season. Everton’s home advantage and defensive solidity might earn them a point, with Fulham’s pace up front likely to test their backline.”

Chelsea v Newcastle

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 2-1

Newcastle have been an unpredictable side so far this season, lacking the consistency of last year. Someone like Harvey Barnes or Anthony Gordon can certainly bag a goal for the Magpies, but Chelsea’s combination of Cole Palmer and prayer seems to be working well at the moment.

ChatGPT claimed Newcastle will need “players like Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes to step up,” which will be difficult when the former is currently out injured.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

ChatGPT: 1-3 | David George: 0-2

Bold of ChatGPT to predict that Crystal Palace will score, when statistically they are the poorest attacking side in the Premier League. I know I’ve previously said that stats don’t matter and the eye-test is king, but the fact Palace simply cannot seem to score cannot be ignored at this stage in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even without Heung-Min Son, it seems unlikely that Tottenham will struggle against the London outfit. ChatGPT said: “A high-intensity game could see both teams find the net multiple times.”

West Ham United v Manchester United

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 0-1

Both sides have been struggling as of late, but I can’t help but feel Man United is more likely to bounce back with a good result. That being said, I don’t expect a high-scoring game, as it could be quite a cagey affair with both sides desperate to make an impression.

ChatGPT wrote: “United’s form has been inconsistent, but they have shown moments of resilience. West Ham at home will be tough, but United might edge this in a close contest.”

Arsenal v Liverpool

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 0-2

Once again, ChatGPT’s lack of injury knowledge has come along to bite it firmly in the backside. The likely absences of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori mean it will be much harder for the Gunners to break through Liverpool’s rigid defence (which currently is the statistical best in the league).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AI claimed that “This should be a high-quality, close game, as both teams have been among the league's best so far. Liverpool’s attacking prowess and Arsenal’s solid form make a draw with goals likely.”