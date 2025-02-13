Gareth Southgate stood down as England manager after the 2024 Euros. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has revealed his next career move - and it has nothing to do with football.

The 54-year-old stepped down as England manager after the Euro 2024 final last July. While he has yet to take on another full-time role in football, he has kept busy with temporary positions.

Southgate has been working as a technical observer for UEFA and recently joined Harvard Business School as a visiting lecturer. Since then, he has been linked with jobs whenever a Premier League manager has been sacked, from Everton to West Ham and even Manchester United.

Now, he is embarking on an entirely new venture - writing a book.

However, fans hoping for a behind-the-scenes tell-all about his time with the England squad may be disappointed. Instead, his book will focus on leadership, drawing from the lessons he learned while leading the national team to back-to-back European Championship finals.

Titled Dear England, the book is set to be published in October.

Reflecting on his time with the team and his next steps, Southgate said: “After stepping down as England manager following eight very special years, I’ve been reflecting on what I have lived through and what comes next. Coaching top players and playing against some of the best teams in the world pushed me to operate at the highest level in football.

“Rather than write a memoir of those times I decided to share my experiences in a different way, through the lens of leadership which I hope will provide lessons for anyone who wants to discover their own authentic leadership style.”

Southgate was also recognised in the New Year’s Honours list at the start of this year, receiving a knighthood for his services to sport. He joins football greats Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey in receiving the prestigious title.