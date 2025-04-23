Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A football club has launched an investigation into one of its players after he was allegedly seen at a violent protest.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, April 21, a parade thought to be organised by the New IRA took place through the streets of Derry, Northern Ireland. The march soon turned violent, with petrol bombs being thrown at police who were monitoring the event.

The New IRA is a continuation of what was previously known as the “real IRA”, a dissident republican group behind the Troubles in the late 1990s - including mortar attacks on police stations and Omagh bombing of 1998, which killed 25 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event, which saw dozens of people wearing paramilitary-style clothing, allegedly also saw Glentoran FC player Patrick McClean taking part. Fans spotted the player, who is the brother of Wrexham FC star James McClean, in the Bogside as the march progressed from Creggan to Free Derry Corner.

Now, the club has launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Glentoran Football Club is aware of footage involving one of our players currently circulating online. The club is fully committed to maintaining a respectful, inclusive and welcoming environment for all players, staff, supporters and the wider community.

“The matter is being reviewed internally in line with club policies and no further comment will be made at this time.”