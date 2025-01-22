Wrexham confirm player involved in car accident - rumoured to be James McClean - ahead of Birmingham clash
Images on social media showed an Audi RS6 on a pick-up trailer a few miles from the Wrexham training ground. Wrexham have not named the player involved but have issued a statement confirming the incident involved one of their own.
According to the PA News Agency, this player was James McClean, although there is no official announcement on this. The 35-year-old, Ireland’s fifth most capped men’s player with 103 games, is reportedly due to be examined by medical staff.
A statement from the Sky Bet League One club said: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that a first-team player has been involved in a car accident this morning on his way to training.
“It was a single car accident with no other vehicles involved and the relevant local authorities were quickly present at the scene. The player reported to the club this morning and will undergo further medical checks as a precaution.”
A spokesperson for North Wales Police added: “Shortly before 9am this morning (January 22), we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A534 in Wrexham, near to Wrexham Golf Club.
“Officers and colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which had blocked the road until the vehicle was recovered shortly before 10am. No serious injuries were reported from the scene.”
