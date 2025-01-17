Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood icons Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are once again making waves in the world of football and are buying Colombian top-flight side La Equidad.

Following their widely celebrated acquisition of Wrexham AFC in 2021, the pair are reportedly nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in a second football team, this time in Colombia.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney celebrate winning the National League title in 2023 | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Their tenure at Wrexham has been nothing short of transformative. Purchased for a reported £2m, the Welsh club has flourished under their ownership. Wrexham secured back-to-back promotions and currently sit an impressive third in League One, showcasing their remarkable progress since leaving non-league football behind.

Now, Reynolds and McElhenney are setting their sights on South America. Reports from The Athletic indicate that the duo, alongside a US-based consortium, is in the final stages of acquiring more than 99 per cent of Colombian side La Equidad for a hefty $30m. The group is spearheaded by real estate entrepreneur Al Tylis and executive Sam Porter, and it includes a star-studded roster of investors such as actress Eva Longoria, podcaster Scott Galloway, and four-time NBA All-Star Shawn Marion.

Based in Bogotá, La Equidad currently competes in Colombia’s top division and finished 12th in the league last season. The new ownership group says it will poised to rejuvenate the club and elevate its standing in Colombian football.

Sam Porter shared his excitement about the venture, stating: "I am thrilled to confirm that Al Tylis, our investment partners, and I have successfully acquired Club Deportivo La Equidad. This is a tremendous opportunity to drive the club's growth across all areas and to become an essential part of Colombian football. We are honoured to have the support of a remarkable group of investors—including Eva Longoria, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and Shawn Marion—who have played crucial roles in our endeavours at Club Necaxa in Mexico. Together, we are ready to push the club to its utmost potential."