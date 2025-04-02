FC Lviv goalkeeper Yuriy Yatskiv has died while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine. | Contributed

A goalkeeper has died while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine, it has been confirmed.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has continued to bring about widespread casualties. Now, a professional footballer has been added to the list of fatalities.

Yuriy Yatskiv, who previously played for FC Lviv before the Russian invasion, has died while fighting for Ukraine near Toretsk in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

Yatskiv, 26, spent his entire career with the Ukrainian Premier League side. He was a product of the club’s youth academy before moving to the senior team, being coached by Oleh Kolobych.



A spokesperson for FC Lviv said: “The management, coaches, and staff of the FC Lviv Youth Sports School express their deepest condolences to Yuriy's family and friends. Eternal memory to the hero.”

FC Lviv merged with NK Veres Rivne in 2018, but were relegated in the 2022/23 season.