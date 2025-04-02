Goalkeeper Yuriy Yatskiv dies while fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict as club pays tribute
The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has continued to bring about widespread casualties. Now, a professional footballer has been added to the list of fatalities.
Yuriy Yatskiv, who previously played for FC Lviv before the Russian invasion, has died while fighting for Ukraine near Toretsk in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.
Yatskiv, 26, spent his entire career with the Ukrainian Premier League side. He was a product of the club’s youth academy before moving to the senior team, being coached by Oleh Kolobych.
A spokesperson for FC Lviv said: “The management, coaches, and staff of the FC Lviv Youth Sports School express their deepest condolences to Yuriy's family and friends. Eternal memory to the hero.”
FC Lviv merged with NK Veres Rivne in 2018, but were relegated in the 2022/23 season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.