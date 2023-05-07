Ange Postecoglou is aiming to lift his second consecutive title as Celtic manager

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are on the brink of glory as they prepare to take on Hearts in a crucial clash at the top of the table.

The reigning champions have enjoyed a sensational domestic campaign and currently sit top of the table with a 13 point lead over arch-rivals Rangers. Ange Postecoglou is hoping to secure his fourth major trophy with the side since arriving in 2021 and his team have lost just one game in the league so far this season.

But is Hearts vs Celtic on TV and what do the Hoops need to do to mathematically clinch a second consecutive title?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Hearts vs Celtic?

The Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Celtic takes place on Sunday 7 May at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh.

Celtic have enjoyed a favourable record against Hearts in recent years and they have won eight of their nine games against them under manager Ange Postecoglou.

The two sides last met in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on 11 March 2023 with Celtic securing a 3-0 victory on their travels.

Is Hearts vs Celtic on TV?

Celtic’s game against Hearts will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels.

Coverage of the game begins at 2pm and the match itself kicks off at 2.15pm.

Sky Sports customers are also able to stream all the action on the SkyGo app which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Can Celtic win the title?

Celtic, who have lost just once all season are on the cusp of winning the league title in the capital and a victory will help them to lift the historic trophy for the 53rd time.

Celtic could even wrap up the title if they lose or draw should Rangers fail to pick up all three points in their game against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Hearts will be aiming to cause an upset after a convincing 6-1 win against Ross County in their last home game.