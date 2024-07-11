England will play Spain in the final of Euro 2024. | Getty Images

Here’s a look at how much players in the England squad get for playing in Euro 2024.

England are through to the final of Euro 2024. Last night, the Three Lions battled with The Netherlands and overcame a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 - Harry Kane scored a contentious penalty, followed by a wonderful strike from Ollie Watkins in the dying embers of the match.

With the boys now preparing for the final against Spain on Sunday, 14 July, let’s take a look at how much all the players in the squad get paid for their participation in the tournament.

For each game they play in, England players earn £2,000. However, they do not collect this amount, as they all donate their appearance fees to the England Football Foundation - this has been the case for the England team since 2007. In total, they have donated no less than £5 million to the charity.

Their earnings will increase exponentially if they win the final. Uefa is offering a £24 million bonus to the team who wins the tournament, which will be shared throughout the entire squad. This is slightly below the maximum amount, due to the Three Lions drawing two of their games in the group stage. All in all, the total prize pot (shared across all teams in the tournament) amounts to around £280 million.

Bonuses were also collected after each game. They largely depended on what round it took part in and whether a team won, lost or drew. For example, in the round of 16, the team collected a £1.2 million bonus - this increased to £2.1 million in the quarter finals and then to £3.3 million in the semi finals.

The money from Uefa goes to the football associations of each country - but they may choose to give their team’s players a win bonuses out of the cash pot.

In the final, the runners up will receive £4.2 million, while the winners will get their hands on the grand prize of £6.7 million. Can England take home their biggest win since 1966 on Sunday?