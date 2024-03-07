Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is plenty of Europa League interest from the UK on Thursday night as teams from the Premier League and Scottish Premiership prepare for Round of 16 action.

With the Group Stage out the way, the real meat of the competition begins with clubs setting their sights on the Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, May 22.

Brighton, West Ham and Liverpool are the Premier League clubs in action tonight and the trio are joined by Rangers from the Scottish Premiership just over the border. Here is all you need to know to watch the Europa League on TV and livestream.

What time do Brighton, West Ham, Liverpool and Rangers kick off in the Europa League tonight?

Brighton and Liverpool have been handed the earlier kick-off slots for the first leg of their Round of 16 matches away to AS Roma and Sparta Praha. The Seagulls and Reds will both kick off at 5:45 pm.

West Ham have a later slot as they travel to SC Freiburg, as do Rangers on their travels to Benfica. The Hammers and Gers kick off at 8 pm.

How to watch the Europa League on TV and livestream in the UK?

Every UEFA Europa League match is being shown on TNT Sports, which can be watched on TV and on livestream. The Premier League and Scottish Premiership sides are being broadcast on the following channels -

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool - TNT Sports 1

Roma vs Brighton - TNT Sports 2

Benfica vs Rangers - TNT Sports 1

SC Freiburg vs West Ham - TNT Sports 2

All the matches can also be watched via livestream on the Discovery+ website and app, but viewers will have to be subscribers to TNT Sports. BT offer a monthly pass for £30.99, which allows access to 30 days of TNT Sports and can be cancelled whenever.

Is TNT Sports the same as BT Sport?

TNT Sports was launched on July 18 in the UK. There is new branding and shows, but it has effectively just replaced BT Sport.

The renaming comes with the purchase of BT Sport by Warner Bros Discovery, which also owns Eurosport. For those used to viewing via the BT Sport app, Discovery+ is the new home to live streaming.

All Europa League matches are being broadcast this evening.

Is there extra time and penalties in the Europa League?

The Europa League is a knockout competition and does feature extra time and penalties. However, they will not be used in matches involving Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers tonight.

All the teams are playing in the first leg of the Round of 16 fixtures, meaning there is a return fixture to be played next week. The matches will end after the second half this evening, even if the scores are tied.