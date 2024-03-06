Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool supporters would be better pooling together their money to bring Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to Anfield this summer than splurging hundreds of pounds on a new clothing range released in collaboration with NBA superstar LeBron James.

The Premier League unveiled the clothing range on Wednesday morning as they collaborate with the sporting legend, who owns a tiny stake in the club. The basketball-inspired Liverpool merchandise is certainly pretty swanking looking but the lofty prices appear unbelievably out-of-touch from the Merseyside club.

James is reported to hold a two per cent stake in the club, which he first acquired back in 2011 thanks to links with the Fenway Sports Group. The two per cent stake was estimated to be worth approximately £4.9 million at the time but is now said to have grown to £24 million with the club's rising value.

Items in the collection include a LFC X LeBron Nike Mens Football Jacket for £209.95, LFC X LeBron Nike Adults NXXT Gen Amplified Trainers for £154.95 and the LFC X LeBron Nike Mens Basketball Tracksuit for £154.95. It's the second run of the collaboration after the first series of items dropped last year.

While some fashion lovers may have already flushed their bank accounts of money to own the latest 'drip', Liverpool supporters might be more productive in trying to raise the £128 million signing-on fee Real Madrid are believed to have offered football worldbeater Mbappe to try and sway the star to come to Anfield this summer.

"I want to get it so bad but it's so expensive," one X user said. Meanwhile, others wrote "the LeBron collection actually goes hard" and "fire everyone who is responsible for this trash". The campaign has certainly split opinion.

Clubs are finding new ways to bring in money.

Liverpool aren't the only club finding new ways and collaborations to keep money coming into the club amid ever-growing financial pressures from the Premier League but the LeBron collaboration prices are surely a step too far. Anfield holds a capacity of 61,276 and if every matchgoer was to fork out the £210 for the LeBron Football Jacket, it would generate an impressive £12.9 million - not enough for Mbappe, but a fee that could buy many football stars.