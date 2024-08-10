Manchester City take on Manchester United in the Community Shield. | AFP via Getty Images

Premier League winners Manchester City and FA Cup holders Manchester United face off once again at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of last season’s FA Cup final.

Manchester United were the surprise 2-1 victors in the last contest between the two teams in May thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. The FA Cup final victory helped the Red Devils reclaim a place in Europe this season and was ultimately the catalyst for saving the job of under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag.

An FA Cup triumph in 1990 was ultimately a watershed moment for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United career at a time when a great deal of the media and fan base had turned against him. Now ten Hag will hope to follow a similar trajectory in his third season at Manchester United as he looks to write the wrongs of a dismal eighth place finish last time out.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola will see the Community Shield as the perfect opportunity to add to his incredible trophy haul and build momentum for the new season as he aims to break his own record by winning five consecutive Premier League titles in a row.

The match promises to attract interest and intrigue from football fans around the world. But how can fans watch the Community Shield? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Community Shield?

Manchester City v Manchester United will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 10 August at Wembley Stadium in London.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the trophy twice since his arrival in the North West but have lost three consecutive finals to Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent years.

The Red Devils are hoping to win the Community Shield for the first time since 2016 when they were first managed by Jose Mourinho.

The all-Manchester affair will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2.15pm. Subscribers can also stream the match via the ITVX App.