Manchester City will take on Brighton in their penultimate match of the 2022/23 Premier League season

Manchester City and Brighton are set to meet for their penultimate matches of the 2022/23 season with both teams having much to celebrate. Brighton have secured a spot in European football for the first time in their history following a 2-1 win over relegated Southampton while the Citizens were crowned Premier League champions for the third successive year.

Robert de Zerbi’s men have now guaranteed a top-seven finish but he has urged the squad to claim at least one point from their final two fixtures to ensure qualification for Europa League 2023/24. While taking on the Premier League champions may not be their answer, the Seagulls will face Aston Villa for the final fixture of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola, however, still has two big finals for which to prepare. Having secured a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, the Sky Blues will still hope to complete the terrific treble as they look ahead to next month’s FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Seagulls and Citizen’s penultimate Premier League match...

When is Brighton vs Manchester City?

The two sides will meet later today, Wednesday 24 May, and the match will kick off at 8pm BST. Brighton’s Amex Stadium will host the fixture.

Brighton’s Ferguson and Mac Allister celebrate securing a place in Europe next season

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City

The match will be shown on Sky Sports with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League showing the action. Coverage of the fixture will start at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off and fans with a Sky Sports account will also be able to stream the match on SkyGo, the Sky Sports app and website. Fans can also sign up for a daily NowTV pass to watch the match with NowTV daily passes costing from £11.98.

Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Advertisement

City have won ten out of eleven Premier League fixtures against Brighton with the two sides having met 29 times overall. Manchester City have 19 wins and four draws in those 29 and their last loss to the Seagulls came in May 2021 after the Sky Blues had already been confirmed as Premier League champions.

Manchester City have remained unbeaten in the Premier League since early February while Brighton have won four and lost two of their last six fixtures.

Team news

Brighton are set to be without Solly March, Adama Lallana (both hamstrings) as well as Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder (knee) and Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle) but Adam Webster is now fit to return to the side having recovered from a muscle problem.

The Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has sat out of the last three games and Jason Steele is set to continue between the sticks this evening and with De Zerbi keen to secure at least one more point for Europa League football next season, a strong side is expected to be named.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Manchester City, Nathan Ake is still the primary injury concern. He is edging closer to a comeback from a hamstring problem but Guardiola is unlikely to risk using him ahead of two finals next month.