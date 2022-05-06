A look at all the details surrounding Manchester United’s trip to the Amex Stadium to take on an impressive Brighton side.

Manchester United are back in action this weekend as they look to wrap up a Europa League spot between now and the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick’s men are now six points clear of West Ham United in seventh after Monday’s win over Brentford, but the Hammers do have a game in hand.

Either way, a win over Brighton this weekend would be a big step towards wrapping up Europa League football for the 2022/23 campaign.

The problem for United is that Brighton have been particularly good this season, and they have shown their ability to cause problems for big sides.

The Seagulls have recently beaten both Arsenal and Tottenham, and they will fancy their chances of causing an upset against a very inconsistent United side.

Graham Potter’s men are battling for a top half finish and they have every chance of landing one, as they currently sit in ninth place.

It’s set to be a fascinating contest, and below we have rounded up all the details you need to tune into the clash.

When is Brighton vs Man Utd?

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Amex Stadium.

The game will kick off at 5.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it is.

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage will start at 5pm, concluding at 8pm on both channels.

Where and when will the highlights be shown?

Sky Sports will post game clips on their official social media channels.

You can catch extended highlights on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.20pm.

Alternatively, highlights will be available on the clubs’ YouTube channels from Sunday morning.

Team news

Brighton are likely to be without Enock Mwepu, who picked up a groin injury last time out.

Jakub Moder is also expected to miss out, while Jeremy Sarmiento is also a doubt with a hamsting injury.

United came through their win over Brentford without any fresh fitness concerns, but Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are expected to miss out.

Maguire has a knee injury, while Sancho has an illness.

Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw have been ruled out for the rest of the season, but there is hope Aaron Wan-Bissaka can overcome a knock to at least make the bench.

Latest odds

Unsurprisingly, United are the bookmaers’ favourites heading into this one, currently priced at 29/20 by SkyBet.

Meanwhile, a draw is priced at 5/2 and a Brighton win is at 9/5.

Previous meetings

United have an impressive record against Brighton.

The Red Devils have won the last seven games between the two sides.

They have won seven of the last 12 meetings, and Brighton have won just two of those encounters.

Across all the previous clashes between the two clubs, United have won 19, drawing five, while Brighton have won just three.