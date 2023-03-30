Chelsea will play Aston Villa in this weekend’s Premier League clash. How to watch the Villans at Stamford Bridge on UK TV

Chelsea and Aston Villa are both sitting on the same number of points following their 27 matches and will clash this weekend in a middle-table battle. The Blues are currently sitting 10th in the Premier League with pressure only just beginning to ease off Potter after European success, meanwhile the Lions are now in 11th after beating Bournemouth 3-0.

Chelsea are not just struggling in their away fixtures, however, and have won just three of their last nine Premier League home matches with only 26-top flight goals scored at Stamford Bridge this season - the fewest out of all 20 grounds in EFL’s top tier league.

As the two mid-table clubs prepare to battle it out this weekend, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa?

The two teams will meet on Saturday 1 April 2023 with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST. Stamford Bridge will host the fixture with Chelsea’s website indicating tickets are now sold out for the Premier League clash.

N’Golo Kante could return to the squad for Chelsea’s fixture against Aston Villa

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

This fixture can be watched on Sky Sports. The broadcaster will show the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage of the event starting at 5pm ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off. Subscriptions for Sky Sports channels are currently starting at around £24/month.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 161 times since 1907 and Aston Villa have won 58 times while Chelsea have taken the win on 68 occasions. Chelsea have won their past four fixtures, with Villa’s last win over the Blues coming in May 2021 . In their last 18 fixtures, Villa have recorded just three wins however both sides have registered two losses, three wins and one draw in their past five fixtures.

Team news

Kai Havertz is the latest injury doubt for Graham Potter after the forward returned early from international duty with Germany. In a statement released on Germany’s social media platforms, it was said the striker had a flu infection but it is hopeful he will recover in the week. Reece James was another forced back early from international duty. He withdrew from England’s squad against Ukraine due to an ‘ongoing issue’ with a minor hamstring injury. James was pictured at training on Tuesday, however, and could therefore feature this weekend. Five others who have been doubts but expected to return this weekend are Mason Mount (lower abdomen); Raheem Sterling (hamstring); Edouard Mendy (finger); Wesley Fofana (hamstring) and Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion).

Potter could also see the return of France’s N’Golo Kante. Kane played 60 minutes in a development squad victory over Charlton last Friday and his manager has said: “N’Golo’s due to carry on training Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday”. A full game might be out the picture but Blues fans could well see Kante on the pitch in the latter stages of the match against Villa.

Thiago Silva and Armando Broja are not expected to return with Silva’s likely return date sometime in April and Broja out until at least summer.