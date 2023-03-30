Arsenal have reached the semi-finals of the Women’s UEFA Champions League after beating Bayern Munich in Germany

Arsenal put on a magical display in Bayern Munich, scoring two goals in seven minutes, to reach their first UEFA Champions League semi-final in ten years. Frida Maanum opened up the scoring with a stunning shot from outside the box before Stina Blackstenius doubled the lead with a header just seven minutes later.

Not only will Arsenal celebrate reaching their first semi-final in 10 years, but they will also praise the fact they were able to do so in front of 21,307 fans - a record for a midweek WUCL game.

Speaking after the match, the Gunners’ manager, Jonas Eidevall, said: “The support from the whole club is magnificent. They talk a lot about when you’re in Arsenal and around that, that we always act with class, but when you’re in the organisation you really understand the meaning of those words. It’s not just something written on the wall, it’s ingrained from the top down.

“Five years ago, if someone would have said that Arsenal’s long-term plan is to move permanently to Emirates Stadium, people would probably have asked ‘how is that going to happen’, but now I think people understand that might be a realistic vision for the future (for the women’s team).

While Arsenal enjoy beating the leaders of the Frauen Bundesliga, who have conceded only four times in 16 games, here is all you need to know about the next stage of the WUCL competition...

Frida Maanum celebrates scoring Arsenal’s first goal in WUCL quarter-final

When is the semi-final?

The Gunners will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg on Saturday 22 April 2023 for their first leg of the WUCL semi-final. They will then host their opposition on Monday 1 May at the Emirates Stadium. Tickets for the home fixture can be purchased on the Arsenal website and early bird tickets are being sold from £4.50 for concessions and £9 for adults while the general sale will open on Tuesday 4 April with general admission costing £12

Arsenal are scheduled to play Manchester United on 22 April at 12.30 but this will be rescheduled to take place later in the season. The most likely slot is in between their fixtures against Brighton on 10 May and Chelsea on 21 May but this is yet to be confirmed.

Who will play in the semi-finals?

PSG are set to play Wolfsburg later this evening, Thursday 30 March, for a place in the semi-final while Barcelona will prepare to face either 15 time WUCL winners Lyon or defending WSL champions Chelsea.

Lyon will travel to Chelsea to play their second-leg fixture later this evening and the Blues currently sit on a 1-0 advantage after beating the French side in last week’s clash in France.

How to watch the semi-final

DAZN has the rights for broadcasting the Women’s UEFA Champions League tournament. It is part of a four-year deal and fans can watch all 61 matches from the group stages upward on DAZN. Matches can be watched on DAZN as well as streamed for free through DAZN’s YouTube channel.

When is the final?

