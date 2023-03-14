Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 tournament. They are 1-1 on aggregate

The Champions League returns once more as the second leg of the round of 16 matches will take place with Manchester City hosting RB Leipzig in the hope of reaching the quarter-final stages of the tournament. While RB Leipzig were able to hold the Premier League title holders to a draw in Germany, it could be a whole other story when they attempt to beat them on their own turf.

In a UCL surprise, Erling Haaland suffered a rare goal drought when taking on die Roten Bullen in Leipzig but will hope to make amends later this evening. The Norwegian star currently has 28 goals in his UCL career, despite only entering the tournament in 2019 and he has netted five goals in seven games so far this season alone.

Haaland already sits just outside the top all-time top 40 goalscorers in Europe’s highest competition and tonight could see him break into those top spots.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the second leg round of 16 match between Man City and RB Leipzig...

When is Man City vs RB Leipzig?

The two sides will meet later today, Tuesday 14 March 2023, in City’s Etihad Stadium and the match will kick-off at 8pm GMT. Manchester City’s website is still indicating that tickets are available for the fixture to Season Ticket Members and Cityzens Matchday members. Tickets can be bought from £30 and more information is available on their website.

Kevin de Bruyne will hope to start against RB Leipzig

How to watch Man City vs RB Leipzig

The match will be available to watch on BT Sport which has all the Champions League action this year. Fans can subscribe to a monthly BT Sport pass for £29.99 month. Coverage of the fixtures will begin at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off and a highlights show will then be available to watch from 10.30pm.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on three occasions, each winning a match and drawing one. They first met in September 2021 and City won 6-3. Their next meet saw RB Leipzig take a 2-1 win and their first leg last 16 fixture saw a 1-1 draw. City have won four out of their five last fixtures, drawing the fifth (against Leipzig) while Leipzig have won three, lost one and drawn one in their most recent fixtures.

Team news

Guardiola is set to play with a full-fit squad after Phil Foden overcame a scare from a foot injury to line up at Selhurst Park last weekend. The ‘Pep Roulette’ could very much come into play and after being named on the bench for the win over Crystal Palace, Kevin de Bruyne will hope to fight his way back into the first XI while Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker will also expect recalls.