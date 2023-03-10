Man Utd v Southampton, Bournemouth v Liverpool and Fulham v Arsenal are among the biggest fixtures in English football’s top flight taking place this weekend.

The UK was hit hard by Storm Larisa on Friday morning with the snow and bad weather causing several problems across the country for travellers and others.

With a full card of Premier League fixtures set to take place, football fans are already concerned about how their plans to watch their team in action could be impacted. The likes of Manchester United v Southampton, Bournemouth v Liverpool and Fulham v Arsenal are among the biggest fixtures in English football’s top flight taking place this weekend. Here is everything you need to know about how fixtures can be postponed and which ones have already been called off:

Which Premier League fixtures have been postponed due to Storm Larisa?

No Premier League fixtures this weekend have been postponed yet.

Which Premier League fixtures are at risk due to Storm Larisa?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is the first fixture of the weekend and takes place at the Vitality Stadium in the early kick off (12:30pm UK time) on Saturday. The weather forecast calls for temperatures around 5° to 7° with a high chance of rain but that is unlikely to be enough to see the match postponed.

In the 3pm kick offs, the forecast calls for temperatures around 4° with light rain and a chance of snow in Leeds, putting the match at Elland Road between Leeds United and Brighton at something of a risk. It’s expected to be the same temperature in Liverpool but with less chance of rain or snow so Everton vs Brentford is likely to be safe and it’s the same in Leicester where Leicester City host Chelsea.

There are fixtures taking place in London on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest at 3pm and Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at 5:30pm. Temperatures are expected to range between 5° and 7° across the capital with light rain so there is little risk of either of these matches being called off.

There are also two matches taking place in London on Sunday, West Ham v Aston Villa and Fulham v Arsenal (both 2pm kick offs), and it is expected to be cloudy but temperatures of 13° should prevent any postponements. The other two fixtures on Sunday take place in Manchester, where Manchester United host Southampton, and Newcastle where it’s Newcastle United vs Wolves.

It’s due to be 9° with a chance of light rain in Manchester for the 2pm kick off and 2° but clear for the 4:30pm kick off in Newcastle. That means neither game is currently likely to be postponed.

How are Premier League matches postponed and what needs to happen?