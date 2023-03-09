The final Women’s Super League fixtures have been moved in order to avoid clashing with the final Premier League matches

The 2022/23 season’s final round of Women’s Super League matches have been moved forward one day. This is in order to avoid clashing with the final Premier League matches which had also been scheduled to take place on the same day.

Speaking in regards to the date change, Kelly Simmons, the director of the Women’s Professional Games has said: “This has unquestionably been our biggest season ever across the Barclays Women’s Super League and the Barclay’s Women’s Championship, and I have no doubt the next few months are going to be even more exciting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been a thrilling season so far and we have seen some incredible matches. The end of the campaign is an important moment for us to recognise all that has been achieved over the season, so I cannot wait to see how it plays out and who we are celebrating and commiserating, come the end of May.”

We are now well over half way through both the Premier League and Women’s Super League with Arsenal topping the men’s table and Manchester United currently on top of the WSL. Chelsea Women are, however, just one point off the Red Devils and have a game in hand and are looking increasingly likely to hold on to their 2021-22 title.

There are just eight rounds left to go in the WSL and Man United will be hopeful that they can continue their reign at the top of the league in order to lift the trophy for the first ever time later this year. At the other end of the table, however, sees Willie Kirk’s Leicester who have secured just six points from their 13 games. They will be fighting to avoid relegation against Brighton, who have scored only eight points from their 12 fixtures.

Alessia Russo celebrates her third goal with United captain Katie Zelem

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Premier League, the relegation battle is just as fraught with six clubs all being within just five points of each other. Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth are currently most at risk while Leeds and West Ham are hanging on by a thread. There are still, however, 15 more match days to come in the men’s competition and while Arsenal will be desperate to win their first Premier League title since 2003-04, Manchester City will hope to defend their 2021-22 title and narrow what is now a five point gap between the two sides.

When is the final round of WSL 2022/23?

The day has been moved from Sunday 28 May to Saturday 27 May. The matches had also been due to kick-off at 2pm BST but will now start at 3pm.

The fixtures scheduled to take place are:

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Reading vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Everton

Brighton vs Leicester City

West Ham vs Tottenham

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is the final round of Premier League matches 2022/23?

The Premier League fixtures will continue to go ahead as planned on Sunday 27 May 2023. All matches will begin at 4pm BST: