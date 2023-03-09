Emma Hayes’ Chelsea will host Manchester United in what could be a Women’s Super League title decider fixture this weekend

Manchester United Women will travel down to London to play in what could well be a title-deciding fixture this weekend.

The season’s final round of WSL fixtures has now been moved forward to Saturday 27 May in order to avoid a clash with the Premier League’s finale. United will take on Liverpool while defending champions Chelsea will visit Reading, but this weekend could well decide who is set to lift the trophy. The Red Devils have not lost a competitive fixture since November and are currently sitting on top of the Women’s Super League table with 35 points. Their greatest threat, however, is sitting just below them on 34 points with a game in hand and the two clubs will come head to head in just a few days time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their last outing, United and Lioness star Alessia Russo scored the first hat-trick for United in the league and her boss Marc Skinner said of the growing superstar: “We all know the quality she has and I’m happy for her to be the very first to get a hat-trick (for United)”.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United’s potential title battle this weekend...

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring for Chelsea in Continental Cup on Sunday. The Blues lost 1-3

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two WSL heavyweights will face each other on Sunday 12 March with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm GMT. Kingsmeadow Stadium will be be hosting the event. There is a capacity for just under 5,000 spectators, including standing spaces, while there are over 2,200 seats available. Chelsea’s website is indicating that this match is sold out.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United

BBC will have the rights for this weekend’s clash. Fans can tune into the action on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport Website. The programme will begin at 12.15pm ahead of the 12.30 kick-off and Reshmin Chowdhury will be presenting the action for the BBC. Highlights of the fixture will then be available to watch on BBC and through the WSL after the final whistle.

Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United come into this weekend’s fixture having never beaten Chelsea. They have played each other seven times in total with Chelsea winning on seven occasions. The only draw came in 2020 and their most recent meeting was in the WSL meeting back in November. Chelsea beat their hosts 3-1 thanks to goals from Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert.

However, in their past six matches, United are currently unbeaten while Chelsea lost the Continental Cup final to Arsenal last weekend. The Blues suffered a 3-1 loss to Jonas Eidevall’s side but came back to beat a currently managerless Brighton 3-1 in their midweek WSL match.

The Red Devils will come into Sunday’s match having not lost since their last meet with the Blues and off the back of a 5-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Team news