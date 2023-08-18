Tottenham Hotspur will fight for their first home win under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur are now preparing for their first home fixture under their new manager Ange Postecoglou following a 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend. This will also be the first time the home fans head to the stadium knowing they will not be watching their former captain Harry Kane.

Meanwhile their upcoming opponents Manchester United will hope to continue their winning streak following a 1-0 win over Wolves. Speaking after the win, the Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes: “It was about adapting on the pitch and understanding what we had to do. The manager gave us the options on the way to press. I think on the way to press we did well, we recovered some balls.

“We could have been a little bit more aggressive sometimes and we could have gone into the goal in good situations. At the end of the day it is about getting the three points and we did. We scored a goal, won the game and that is the most important thing.”

Ahead of the Premier League clash, here is all you need to know about how to watch the action...

When is Spurs vs Manchester United?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 19 August 2023, with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST. The Tottenham Hotspur stadium will host the fixture and fans will need to register with a Spurs’ account in order to purchase any last minute tickets.

How to watch Spurs vs Manchester United

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5pm. The match will therefore also be available to live stream through the Sky Sports website and SkyGo app.

Those wishing to watch through Sky will need to sign up for an account, with costs starting from £18. NowTV also offer passes to Sky Sport channels with daily passes starting at £11.99.

Head-to-Head

This will be the 200th time the two teams have met with Manchester United winning on 96 occasions, and Spurs winning on 53 times.

The last time the two teams met was in April 2023 and it ended with a 2-2 draw. The Red Devils won their last home fixture 2-0 back in October.

Team news

The Argentinian centre-back Romero was taken off with a head injury just shortly after Spurs opened up their Premier League campaign with Postecoglou stating he will always adopt a cautious approach with possible concussions. It is likely that he will therefore not be available to play if the correct protocols are followed.

Romero will therefore be joined on the sidelines by Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Fraser Forster (back) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle). Tanguy Ndombele was also absent from last week’s action.