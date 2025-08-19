Jadon Sancho has turned down another prospective move away from Manchester United - and his options are now very limited.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serie A giants AS Roma were prepared to pay £20m for the winger, but Fabrizio Romano reports that talks broke down over personal terms.

Sancho’s agents have since told the Italian club he won’t be joining them this summer, because the 25-year-old is convinced other offers will come, according to TalkSport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roma have already shifted focus to alternative targets, while Man United continue searching for a buyer. Sancho remains without a squad number this season.

Interest from Turkey - including Besiktas - is on the table, but Sancho plans to wait until the main European window closes before considering that route.

Chelsea nearly signed him permanently after his loan last year, but disagreements over personal terms killed the deal. The club paid £5m to escape an obligation-to-buy clause.

Sancho’s career, once one of the brightest in Europe, has stagnated since arriving at Old Trafford in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public falling out with former manager Erik ten Hag left him exiled, and a loan back to Borussia Dortmund in early 2024 failed to stick because the club couldn’t afford him.

Chelsea seemed a fresh start, and while Sancho made 42 appearances, scoring five goals and providing ten assists, most of his impact came in the Europa Conference League. He even scored in the final against Real Betis, but his Premier League output fell short of expectations.

Now out of Ruben Amorim’s plans at Man United, Sancho faces a crucial summer for his future. But where could he go?

As aforementioned, his preferred destination Borussia Dortmund cannot afford him, and Europe’s elite clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have no interest in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having rejected Besiktas and now Roma, Sancho has made it clear that he has no desire to move away from the Premier League. That being said, all the top clubs are perfectly happy with the wingers they already have, and have even strengthened in that position already.

With this in mind, Sancho’s best options would arguably be the likes of Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth, Sunderland or Wolves. Particularly for the first two, there is no guarantee he would even play.

Having turned down all his best offers, Man United will likely just bin him off in a deadline day “fire sale” - and could let Sancho go for literal pennies just to get him off their wage bill.