Jadon Sancho is turning his nose up at potential suitors, even though his Manchester United career is all but over.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, and is considered to be part of manager Ruben Amorim’s “bomb squad” - which are the players he wants to get rid of before the transfer window closes.

That list includes Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, with the latter closing in on a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

As for Sancho, the 25-year-old has an abundance of clubs lining up for his signature, but keeps turning down potential destinations where he would inevitably get regular first-team football.

Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and more are all interested in the exiled winger, who will need a fresh start if he wants to stake a claim to England’s World Cup squad next summer.

But as another decent opportunity presents itself, Sancho has firmly rejected the proposition.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Turkish side Besiktas have approached Sancho’s representatives over a potential deal. The move would see him reunite with former Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Explaining the situation on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Sancho has turned down the offer as he “‘doesn’t want to go to Turkey”.

Romano said: “Besiktas would love to sign Jadon Sancho, but my understanding is that Sancho doesn’t want to go to Turkey, at least for now.

“If, by September 1, Sancho still hasn’t secured a move and the market remains open, there could be other possibilities. For now, however, he is not considering a switch to Turkey.

“He prefers to wait, and there are Italian clubs calling. Sancho’s exit will be another important topic in the final days of the summer transfer window.”