Chelsea 'making progress' in deal for Manchester United reject after Amorim told him to find a new club
At the end of last season, winger Alejandro Garnacho was told by manager Ruben Amorim to find a new club during this transfer window.
The 21-year-old Argentina international wants out and prefers to stay in the Premier League. Chelsea are one of several clubs chasing him, with Tottenham and Aston Villa also in the mix.
According to TBR Football, the Blues have already done the bulk of the groundwork on a potential deal. They have a history in dealing with Man United outcasts, having had Jadon Sancho on loan at Stamford Bridge last season.
Man United, however, won’t sell cheap, and Garnacho is expected to command a fee around £70m.
Despite heavy competition for attacking spots at Stamford Bridge - with Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, and Estevao Willian all in the squad, and talks ongoing for RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons - there could be space for Garnacho.
The departures of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, and Noni Madueke have opened the door, but regular minutes would not be guaranteed for the young winger.
