A quartet of Manchester United outcasts have been left out of their upcoming pre-season tour.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils are travelling to Sweden for a game against newly-promoted Leeds United this weekend, before heading on a tour of the USA.

Once state-side, Ruben Amorim’s side will play against Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth, before heading back to Old Trafford for the Snapdragon Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But four Man United players - all of whom Amorim is publicly keen on getting rid of - have been left out of the squad, according to Fabrizio Romano25.

Sharing the news on X, he said: “Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all left out of Manchester United squad for pre-season tour.

“Harry Maguire also not with the team but only due to personal reasons, he will be back soon.

“Sancho, Garnacho, Antony and Malacia [are] all up for sale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garnacho has already been told by Amorim to find another club this summer; it’s expected that Sancho and Antony face the same fate at Old Trafford.

Malacia, 25, has been tipped to leave Man United since the arrival of Patrick Dorgu in January, who is preferred by Amorim as the team’s left-wing back.