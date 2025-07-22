Manchester United's exiled stars left out of squad for pre-season tour in USA
The Red Devils are travelling to Sweden for a game against newly-promoted Leeds United this weekend, before heading on a tour of the USA.
Once state-side, Ruben Amorim’s side will play against Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth, before heading back to Old Trafford for the Snapdragon Cup.
But four Man United players - all of whom Amorim is publicly keen on getting rid of - have been left out of the squad, according to Fabrizio Romano25.
Sharing the news on X, he said: “Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all left out of Manchester United squad for pre-season tour.
“Harry Maguire also not with the team but only due to personal reasons, he will be back soon.
“Sancho, Garnacho, Antony and Malacia [are] all up for sale.”
Garnacho has already been told by Amorim to find another club this summer; it’s expected that Sancho and Antony face the same fate at Old Trafford.
Malacia, 25, has been tipped to leave Man United since the arrival of Patrick Dorgu in January, who is preferred by Amorim as the team’s left-wing back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.