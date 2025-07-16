£70m star's price set to be slashed as Manchester United desperate to offload player

Manchester United are willing to drop Alejandro Garnacho’s asking price after the winger turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the latest gossip to emerge from the summer transfer rumour mill, after the Red Devils tried selling the young winger back in January.

Garnacho, 21, is one of Man United’s brightest talents, but questions over his attitude have stalled his progress over the past year. He’s also struggled to fit into Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, which pushes him into a number 10 role that doesn’t suit his natural style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clashes with Amorim saw him fall further behind in the pecking order last season.

United tried to cash in on Garnacho in January, setting a £70m price tag when Chelsea and Napoli showed interest - but a move never materialised.

Garnacho then played only a minor role in the run-in, including just a 20-minute cameo in the Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

After publicly blasting Man United’s poor season, Amorim told him he should “find a new club” this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Garnacho isn’t keen on leaving England. Earlier this month, he rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League, signaling his wish to stay in the Premier League.

Tranfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “His chapter at Manchester United is closed but he wants to stay in Premier League.”

CaughtOffside has now claimed that Aston Villa could try to hijack a deal, with Man United now open to lowering their £70m valuation.

Chelsea had been in contact about Garnacho both in January and earlier this summer but have cooled their interest after moving on to other targets.