£432k Premier League veteran set for Championship switch as wage demands derailed move
He has played on the wing, in midfield and in defence, captained one of the league’s elite clubs and enjoyed a flurry of England caps.
Now, Ashley Young’s story is set for a new chapter - but it won’t be in the Premier League.
The 40-year-old has played for the likes of Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United, most recently spending the past two seasons at Everton.
At the end of last season, Young left Goodison Park as his contract came to an end, and now the former England international is searching for a new club to call home.
Having lost much of his trademark pace from years gone by, a move down to the Championship now seems inevitable for Young, who is worth £432,000 according to Transfermarkt.
Initially, it seemed like a Watford homecoming was on the cards - where Young played alongside the likes of Marlon King, Les Ferdinand and a young Gabriel Agbonlahor.
However, his detemination to bag one last payday seems to have got in the way of his move.
Posting on X, TalkSport’s Alex Crook said: “Ashley Young is now likely to join Ipswich Town. Watford were keen to re-sign him and maybe even make him captain but ultimately his wage demands did not fit their structure.”
Ipswich Town have lost one of their top players this summer, with striker Liam Delap joining Chelsea.
