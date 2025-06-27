Manchester United and Liverpool’s plans to snag a talented Everton star have been put on ice.

As has been previously reported, the two Premier League giants have shown interest in signing Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 23-year-old centre-back played a major part in Everton turning their season around, going from a relegation scrap under manager Sean Dyche to finishing 13th after David Moyes took his place.

Branthwaite made 33 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions last season, and picked up one assist in the process. He also played in two international friendlies for England’s under-21 national team, but was not included in the squad for the Euros this summer.

Now, while top clubs have been circling the Englishman, Everton have been quietly making moves to secure his future.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Everton are in advanced talks over new deal for Jarrad Branthwaite. Improved salary and longer deal [are] on the table.”

According to SalarySport, Branthwaite currently earns £40,000 a week, which nowadays is on the lower end of what Premier League stars expect to see in their bank accounts.

Having previously shown interest in Branthwaite, Liverpool are now pursuing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, although they face competition from Newcastle United for his signature.